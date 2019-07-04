Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are engaged.

The 'Riverdale' star - who plays Toni Topaz in the CW show - is set to marry the professional baseball player after he got down on one knee in front of Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Sharing a picture of his proposal on her Instagram account, she captioned it, ''My Forever,'' alongside a ring emoji and a heart emoji.

And in a lengthy Instagram post, Michael credits Vanessa for being the ''spark that reignited his fire''.

He wrote: ''So I'll start with the obvious: I love you ... I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I'm a very non traditional type of person and I know I've found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn't make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we're not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life.

''You stayed when often times I didn't deserve it. You've loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You're undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You're deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I'm incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I'll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I'll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan (sic)''