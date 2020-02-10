Vanessa Kirby has confirmed that she will star in 'Mission: Impossible 7' and the planned eighth movie.

The 31-year-old actress played the role of Alanna Mitsopolis/ White Widow in 2018's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and will return for the next two instalments of the franchise.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Vanessa said that she was ''about to go to firearms training for Mission: Impossible 7''.

Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed 'Fallout' and its predecessor 'Rogue Nation', will helm both movies, which will be shot back-to-back.

The projects have yet to be given a title but the seventh film will be released in July 2021 and the eighth in August 2022.

The 'Pieces of a Woman' star joins franchise returnees Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult and Hayley Atwell have joined the cast.

Christopher's previous 'Mission: Impossible' films were met with a positive reception from critics, although he previously admitted that he was glad for a break from the franchise after working on the projects for five years. However, he never ruled out making a return to the action series.

He said: ''I'm kind of taking a breather, and just thinking about ... clearing my head. I've been on 'Mission' for five years. Two of them, back to back. We went right from one into the other one, so certainly they asked that question, and I said, 'Can I just breathe for a minute, and think about that?' So that's kind of where we are.''

The 51-year-old filmmaker also previously discussed his plans to take the franchise into space.

Asked about the possibility, Christopher said: ''I think it's inevitable. We've pretty much gone to the edge of thereof, so yeah, it's sooner or later, Tom [Cruise] is gonna be in orbit. If there's an actor that's going to be the first actor in space practically, it's Tom, or it's somebody ... it's [James] Cameron, Chris Nolan, or Tom. Gonna be one of those three guys. That is the new space race.''