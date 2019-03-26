Vanessa Kirby has landed the lead role in sci-fi drama 'StarDream'.

The 30-year-old British actress will have another stab at the genre after 2015's space opera 'Jupiter Ascending' - which saw her portray Katherine Dunlevy - as she is set to play coder Andreya in Bjorn Runge's forthcoming movie.

'The Wife' helmer says he was looking for a star who is ''extremely sensitive and thoughtful'' and that Vanessa was just that.

The 57-year-old filmmaker told Variety: ''To play the leading role in this intergalactic drama needs an extremely sensitive and thoughtful actress who can maintain the balance in her character: I have found that actress in Vanessa Kirby.

''It is a tremendous honour for me to work together with her on this film.''

Runge is working on a script by Felix Harrison.

According IMDB, the plot line is as follows: ''A spaceship is constructed to transport hundreds of thousands of cryogenically frozen humans from a failing planet Earth.

''When the on-board computer malfunctions, coder Andreya develops an artificial intelligence-based solution that she calls Stephen, who develops a profound attachment to Andreya, compromising the mission and the future of the human race.''

The movie is slated to be released in 2020, with production due to start at some point this year.

Vanessa will next be seen as Hattie Shaw in 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' this summer.