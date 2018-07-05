Vanessa Kirby is set to star in the 'Fast and Furious' spin-off.

The 30-year-old actress has reportedly been cast in the much-anticipated new action movie 'Hobbs and Shaw' alongside DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Jason Statham but details on the character she has bagged are yet to be announced, Variety reports.

Not much is known about the forthcoming film, but director David Leitch recently teased that fans will be surprised when it hits screens next year.

He said: ''It's actually been really fun starting to press this movie with Dwayne and Jason. I couldn't be happier. I have done quite a few movies with Jason as a second unit director and a choreographer. I know him really well.

''I think what attracted me to that franchise is they really want to do something different. They understood that I wanted to sort of evolve their world, outside of the 'Fast' world, and give it its own imprint ...you're evolving, but you're still being true to the DNA and the core of the characters that people love.''

David has relished the experience of working with Dwayne and Jason, describing them as ''hardworking, talented actors''.

He explained: ''I love that challenge, and doing it with Dwayne and Jason is like a dream. Those guys are hardworking, talented actors.''

The rest of the casting is yet to be announced, but John Cena - who feuded with Johnson in the build-up to Wrestlemania 28 and 29 - is desperate to join the film.

On the possibility of joining the 'Fast & Furious' film saga, he said: ''That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity. That, for me, would be a dream. I'm never really like, 'Oh, I'd like to work with this person,' but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there's something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list.''