Vanessa Kirby has revealed she spent the first day of filming on 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' with her legs wrapped around the neck of her co-star Dwayne Johnson, admitting it was an ''intense'' shooting experience.
'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' star Vanessa Kirby spent her first day filming the action blockbuster ''wrapping'' her legs around Dwayne Johnson's neck.
The 31-year-old English actress admits it was an ''intense'' way to start the shoot especially as she had only met 47-year-old Dwayne once before.
Speaking to HeyUGuys, she said: ''My first day involved me wrapping my legs around Dwayne's neck, so it was the most intense introduction to a film ever and also to a person. I'd only met him once before. It was so much fun.''
Vanessa plays MI6 agent Hattie Shaw, the sister of former British Special Forces assassin-turned-mercenary Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and daughter of Magdalene Shaw (Dame Helen Mirren) in the high-octane spin-off.
Kirby was full of praise for her co-star Dwayne - who plays federal agent Luke Palagi Hobbs - for being such a support on set.
Talking at the UK premiere of 'Hobbs and Shaw' in London on Tuesday night (23.07.19), she said: ''He's like a giant teddy bear. He's so cuddly. He's got three beautiful baby girls and an amazing wife, he's amazing to work with. I think that's why everyone loves him so much.''
BAFTA winner Vanessa admits it was tough to shoot some of the movie's more demanding stuff but she also found the really physical scenes the most rewarding.
Vanessa said: ''She's the more rebel sister of the crazy Shaw family. I always wanted her to be as much as of fighter as the guys, that was my main intention. Physically it was really tough. Those bits were my favourite bits, the really demanding physical stuff.
''It's bolder and bigger. It's pure action. It couldn't get any bigger. Even when I was watching it I was like, 'Are you kidding? What the hell?' ''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Basic training for the Korean War is tough on a group of young British cadets....
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Harvey Miller had only just got out of prison having spent 12 months inside. Once...