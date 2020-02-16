Hollywood star Vanessa Kirby and Callum Turner have reportedly split.
The 31-year-old actress and Callum, 30, have decided to go their separate ways after four years of dating, with an insider suggesting the couple simply grew apart due to their filming commitments.
The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre on Sunday column: ''Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers.
''It's a really exciting time for them both. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart.''
Vanessa and Callum reportedly decided to split back in 2019, and their separation has been described as ''very amicable''.
The insider continued: ''It's very sad as they were once so close.
''But last year they made the difficult decision to go their separate ways and they both think it's for the best. It's all very amicable - things just weren't working out.''
Vanessa previously admitted she's made a conscious decision to keep her love life private.
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' star said she kept her relationship with Callum out of the spotlight because people weren't interested in the details.
She explained: ''I keep my relationship super private.
''He is just completely wonderful and he's my best friend, so that's ... I guess you can either choose to talk about it or not. If you talk about it, it becomes interesting to people, but if you don't, then it's not.''
Vanessa also revealed she doesn't feel famous.
Speaking in 2018, she said: ''It is a weird feeling. I definitely don't feel it yet. I've been lucky because I barely get recognised.''
