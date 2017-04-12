Vanessa Hudgens says yoga is like ''therapy'' to her.

The 'Powerless' star admits she is ''really competitive'' when it comes to exercising and keeping fit but has a particular fondness for yoga as it is very therapeutic for her.

She said: ''I don't consider it fitness. It's more like therapy for me ... I'm really competitive when it comes to fitness. I like being around people so I can compete.''

And Vanessa really likes working out at SoulCycle and admits she's ''such a performer'' and prefers to be at the front of the class.

She told the new issue of Women's Health magazine: ''Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I'm happy. It's like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good.

''I tend to ride for the teachers. I'm such a performer. I love being in front because I'll push myself harder and I'll give the class energy too. So it's a win-win.''

Meanwhile, Vanessa previously admitted she believes ''all girls'' struggle to tone their stomach.

She said: ''I think the stomach region for all girls is something we all struggle with. The pooch! I think we all know what that pooch is. [Women] work so hard to make [the pooch] go away ...

''I don't think we give our bodies enough gratitude for simply just doing what it does, without us telling it to do it. Just the fact that it can digest food for you and keep food down and fight off bacteria. Realising that has helped me love my body a little more.''