Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens has revealed she works out in just a sports bra.
The 28-year-old beauty has revealed she doesn't like to wear T-shirts when she exercises because seeing her body provides her with the inspiration to go that extra mile.
She shared: ''I don't like to wear T-shirts when I work out because it's better motivation when I can see my body.''
Vanessa has developed her enviable figure by adhering to a disciplined diet, which includes having eggs and bacon for breakfast, followed by a salad with dark meat chicken for lunch, and then grilled salmon or steak with a salad or vegetables for her evening meal.
And the 'Spring Breakers' actress - who allows herself one so-called cheat day a week - said her diet has seen her drop 10 lbs. in the space of a month.
Vanessa, who is only 5'1'' tall, told the new issue of Women's Health magazine: ''Since I got back to eating like this the last month or so, I've lost 10 pounds. That's a lot for my height.''
Vanessa said that, contrary to popular belief, foods that are high in fats have played a key role in her shaping her figure.
She explained: ''I eat a whole avocado a day. I need high fats. If I'm not getting enough, my body holds on to calories.
''We've been trained to think that fats are bad, but they're so good - a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That's the only way I cannot eat carbs.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa previously said that, like ''all girls'', she has to work incredibly hard to ensure her stomach looks toned.
The actress shared: ''I think the stomach region for all girls is something we all struggle with. The pooch! I think we all know what that pooch is. [Women] work so hard to make [the pooch] go away.''
