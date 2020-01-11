Vanessa Hudgens finds adulthood stressful.

The 31-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with actor Austin Butler - admitted juggling her finances and other responsibilities has taken a toll on her ''wellbeing'' and she longs for the days when she was ''young and free''.

She said: ''I definitely feel more anxiety now than I ever have in my entire life.

''You become an adult and s**t gets real.

''I have two mortgages and I'm spending way more money than I would like to spend - I think all of that bulls**t really takes a toll on your wellbeing.

''Paying your taxes - all of this adult s**t that you don't have to deal with when you're a kid, you can live young and free, then it all kind of ... goes away.''

The 'Spring Breakers' star began her career when she was 14 and became a household name thanks to her teenage work on the 'High School Musical' franchise, but she admitted that all seems like a really long time ago now.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Looking back, it feels like another lifetime.

''I mean, I'm tired for sure. I take good care of myself.

''I know the things that matter the most - I do love my job, but my job isn't everything.

''My family is - my partner and my friends are the things that keep me grounded.''

Vanessa credits her natural shyness for not being led down the ''wrong path'' when she was younger.

She said: ''I was a really shy kid. I love acting and being on the stage and hiding behind a character, but when it came to me, Vanessa, being out there, I was never one for that - and it's something I'm still getting used to.

''I think being a shy kid really helped me not go down the wrong path - being a bit anti-social, literally.''