Vanessa Hudgens says meeting her idol Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards this year was one of the best moments of her life.

The 28-year-old actress co-hosted this year's music extravaganza, which took place in Las Vegas back in May, with Ludacris and although she was very nervous about helming proceedings she managed to compose herself to take control of the star-studded ceremony.

Vanessa - who stepped out with a freshly cut cropped hair do for the event - couldn't believe she got to spend time with Celine and was even more shocked when after she praised her as a singer it was the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker who asked her for a photo.

The 'High School Musical' star was also amazed when she got complimented by Drake as he accepted the Top Billboard 200 Album prize for his LP 'Views'.

In an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she shared: ''It was insane, I felt like I was in a dream the entire time. First of all Drake gave me a shout out and then I got to meet Celine Dion.

''I mean, she is the reason I started singing. I had her album and I would put it in my karaoke machine and get my microphone and sing along and belt out her songs almost every single day. I came in and I was kind of speechless and then I was like, 'You are the reason why I sing'. She was like, 'Oh, you're so sweet, it's so nice to meet you. Can we take a photograph?' And I was like, 'Yeah!' Then she was like, 'Oh merci beaucoup'. I was like, 'I love you!' It was so much fun, it was such an amazing experience.''

Vanessa was also thrilled to discover that fellow pop legend Cher was going to be at the Billboard Music Awards too.

Although the screen beauty didn't get to hang out with Cher, 71, she did get to watch her perform and get her groove on to her music.

She said: ''Cher was there, she performed and I danced my face off!''