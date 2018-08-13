Vanessa Hudgens used to turn down roles because she ''wanted to be lazy''.

The 29-year-old actress rose to prominence after starring in the 'High School Musical' franchise when she was in her late teens, but has said that during the early days of her career she managed to turn down several roles after claiming she didn't want to be ''pigeonholed'', and later realised she was using it as an excuse to be ''lazy''.

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Vanessa said: ''Don't be afraid of the work. Growing up it's easier to say no to things. I didn't want to be pigeonholed, but I also I think that I probably turned down some work because I just didn't really want to work. I wanted to be a kid and be lazy and not have responsibility. And at the end of the day I'm grateful that I've made all the choices that I have because it's gotten me to the place where I am today.''

Now, the 'Powerless' star is much more willing to take on roles, and would love to play a ''fearless action hero'' along the lines of Catwoman.

Asked by Cosmopolitan magazine what her ideal role would be, she said: ''A catwoman-y character where there's two sides of her - a meek, timid side that people see but she has a split personality and is also a badass and has magical qualities and is a fearless action hero. Something dark and mystical and two-sided.''

Her comments come after she recently revealed that her decision to live a bohemian lifestyle means that she ''rolls with the punches'' most of the time.

She said: ''Bohemian means, to me, to roll with the punches. I always say that expectation is the mother lode of all disappointment.''