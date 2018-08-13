Vanessa Hudgens used to turn down roles because she ''wanted to be lazy'' when she was younger, but now appreciates all her opportunities.
Vanessa Hudgens used to turn down roles because she ''wanted to be lazy''.
The 29-year-old actress rose to prominence after starring in the 'High School Musical' franchise when she was in her late teens, but has said that during the early days of her career she managed to turn down several roles after claiming she didn't want to be ''pigeonholed'', and later realised she was using it as an excuse to be ''lazy''.
When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Vanessa said: ''Don't be afraid of the work. Growing up it's easier to say no to things. I didn't want to be pigeonholed, but I also I think that I probably turned down some work because I just didn't really want to work. I wanted to be a kid and be lazy and not have responsibility. And at the end of the day I'm grateful that I've made all the choices that I have because it's gotten me to the place where I am today.''
Now, the 'Powerless' star is much more willing to take on roles, and would love to play a ''fearless action hero'' along the lines of Catwoman.
Asked by Cosmopolitan magazine what her ideal role would be, she said: ''A catwoman-y character where there's two sides of her - a meek, timid side that people see but she has a split personality and is also a badass and has magical qualities and is a fearless action hero. Something dark and mystical and two-sided.''
Her comments come after she recently revealed that her decision to live a bohemian lifestyle means that she ''rolls with the punches'' most of the time.
She said: ''Bohemian means, to me, to roll with the punches. I always say that expectation is the mother lode of all disappointment.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...