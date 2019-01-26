Vanessa Hudgens hopes the 'High School Musical' TV series will feature an LGBTQ character.

The 30-year-old actress - who starred as Gabriella Montez in the 'High School Musical' film series - has voiced her support for an LGBTQ character appearing in the upcoming TV show.

Vanessa said: ''I think that it's so important. In high school, there's so many different types of people and everyone should be addressed.

''We're all equals, everyone has a fair shot to have their story revealed and explored.''

The brunette beauty also stressed the importance of campaigning for LGBTQ rights.

She told Gay Times: ''I was very privileged in the sense that I grew up in a household where everyone was equal, I never saw colour, I never saw race, I never saw sexuality or gender preference, I never saw any of that. Everyone was equal to me.

''I never really batted an eye that anyone was different from me. We are different, that's what makes us unique and individuals, but at the end of the day, we're all human beings who want love.

''Not everyone is as privileged as me or had parents who were as accepting as mine were, so I think that it is really important to show people that we all just wanna be loved, and we all deserve the same life. It's so important to fight for humanity.''

Meanwhile, Vanessa recently urged her young female fans to embrace their ''weirdness''.

She told them: ''I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness, to not be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart, you are enough, and the more that you lean into that, the brighter you will shine.''