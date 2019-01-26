Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens hopes the 'High School Musical' TV series will feature an LGBTQ character.
Vanessa Hudgens hopes the 'High School Musical' TV series will feature an LGBTQ character.
The 30-year-old actress - who starred as Gabriella Montez in the 'High School Musical' film series - has voiced her support for an LGBTQ character appearing in the upcoming TV show.
Vanessa said: ''I think that it's so important. In high school, there's so many different types of people and everyone should be addressed.
''We're all equals, everyone has a fair shot to have their story revealed and explored.''
The brunette beauty also stressed the importance of campaigning for LGBTQ rights.
She told Gay Times: ''I was very privileged in the sense that I grew up in a household where everyone was equal, I never saw colour, I never saw race, I never saw sexuality or gender preference, I never saw any of that. Everyone was equal to me.
''I never really batted an eye that anyone was different from me. We are different, that's what makes us unique and individuals, but at the end of the day, we're all human beings who want love.
''Not everyone is as privileged as me or had parents who were as accepting as mine were, so I think that it is really important to show people that we all just wanna be loved, and we all deserve the same life. It's so important to fight for humanity.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently urged her young female fans to embrace their ''weirdness''.
She told them: ''I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness, to not be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart, you are enough, and the more that you lean into that, the brighter you will shine.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...