American actress Vanessa Hudgens has called on her young female fans to embrace their ''individuality'' and ''weirdness''.
The 28-year-old actress was presented with the See Her surfboard at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.08.17) in recognition of her works towards ''seeing a change'' for women and girls and, during her acceptance speech at the Galen Center, Vanessa sent an inspirational message to her fans.
After collecting her award, Vanessa said: ''To all my fans out there, I just have to say thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart. You guys have been with me through thick and thin, and you guys have been such a rock for me, so thank you.
''Thank you so much to the Teen Choice Awards and the AMA for presenting me with this, I mean, ridiculously amazing award. You know, I'm not going to lie, when I was 25, I felt like I had it all figured out. And then I woke up at 27 and I realised I had no idea who I was, what I stood for, and what I wanted.
''And It was terrifying and extremely humbling. But I look back on that moment really grateful because it pushed me to look deeper and figure out what type of woman I want to become.''
The 'Spring Breakers' actress subsequently cited a quote from American dancer Martha Graham, and told her young followers they shouldn't ''be afraid of being different''.
Concluding her emotional speech, Vanessa said: ''Martha Graham said this quote that I love. It says, 'You are unique, and if that has not been fulfilled, then something has been lost.
''I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness, to not be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart, you are enough, and the more that you lean into that, the brighter you will shine.
''Thank you so much and God bless.''
