Vanessa Hudgens has selected her essential items for Coachella as Amazon announce Amazon Lockers will be on site at the California festival.
Vanessa Hudgens has teamed up with Amazon to make sure festival-goers at Coachella have their essential items at their disposal.
The 30-year-old star is a regular at the world famous music extravaganza in the California desert, but she always ends up forgetting to bring something.
The former 'High School Musical' actress is thrilled that this year she will be able to have items ordered in to one of the Amazon Lockers on site, which will be packed with fashion pieces, accessories, beauty, health, wellness and tech products.
The 'Second Act' star has also revealed her essential items, which include a Miuco Womens Acrylic Handbag Handmade Ark Clutch Purse, SOJOS Cat Eye Mirrored Flat Lenses Street Fashion Metal Frame Women Sunglasses, Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, Ordenado Hair Bands and L'Occitane Fast-Absorbing Shea Butter Hand Cream.
Vanessa said: ''It's no secret that Coachella is one of my favorite events of the year. I am pretty good at making sure I have all the essentials but it never fails that I forget something. That's why I'm so excited to be partnering with Amazon this year - they'll have lockers in the festival grounds to make it easier to order something if I forget to pack it.
''The storefront will be packed with sunscreen, instant-print disposable cameras, extra phone chargers and all the other festival essentials.''
Customers can order in advance for delivery to their home or Amazon pickup point, or ship directly to an Amazon Locker located inside the festival gates, here: amazon.com/Coachella.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...