Vanessa Hudgens has teamed up with Amazon to make sure festival-goers at Coachella have their essential items at their disposal.

The 30-year-old star is a regular at the world famous music extravaganza in the California desert, but she always ends up forgetting to bring something.

The former 'High School Musical' actress is thrilled that this year she will be able to have items ordered in to one of the Amazon Lockers on site, which will be packed with fashion pieces, accessories, beauty, health, wellness and tech products.

The 'Second Act' star has also revealed her essential items, which include a Miuco Womens Acrylic Handbag Handmade Ark Clutch Purse, SOJOS Cat Eye Mirrored Flat Lenses Street Fashion Metal Frame Women Sunglasses, Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, Ordenado Hair Bands and L'Occitane Fast-Absorbing Shea Butter Hand Cream.

Vanessa said: ''It's no secret that Coachella is one of my favorite events of the year. I am pretty good at making sure I have all the essentials but it never fails that I forget something. That's why I'm so excited to be partnering with Amazon this year - they'll have lockers in the festival grounds to make it easier to order something if I forget to pack it.

''The storefront will be packed with sunscreen, instant-print disposable cameras, extra phone chargers and all the other festival essentials.''

Customers can order in advance for delivery to their home or Amazon pickup point, or ship directly to an Amazon Locker located inside the festival gates, here: amazon.com/Coachella.