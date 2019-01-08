Vanessa Hudgens says Jennifer Lopez is like a mother to her.
Vanessa Hudgens says Jennifer Lopez has become a surrogate ''mamma'' to her since they worked together on 'Second Act'.
The 30-year-old actress has revealed that her and the 49-year-old star have developed a mother and daughter relationship after bonding deeply and ''talking telepathically'' to each other while filming their latest romantic comedy.
The 'High School Musical' actress told Haute Living magazine: ''[Jennifer] is the queen. She's the O.G. of rom-com; she starred in my favorite [films] growing up. When I came in to do camera tests with her, I immediately felt this insane connection. I felt like we got to a point where we could be in a scene, and we were talking telepathically, where she'd be trying to tell me something, and I'd just go with it. I'd be like, 'Are you trying to tell me this because I feel like you are?' And she'd say, 'Yes, baby.' I'd be like, 'Oh my God, I totally read your mind!'
''But seriously, not only was it a fun, exciting, iconic experience, but I also got to connect with someone that I admire in a real and deep way.
''[Jennifer] 'mama'-ed me. She embraced me; whenever she sees me, she gives me the biggest, warmest hug. She always checks in on me and sees how I'm doing.''
Vanessa also gushed that her curvaceous co-star gave her sound career advice that inspired her to ''conquer the world'' and strive for the epic success of her role models.
She said: ''We'd be between sets, and we'd just talk. I'd tell her about my career and where I think I'm lacking, and she'd tell me what she thinks the right steps are to get to where I want to be. And I'd be like, 'Oh yeah, of course, I'll do that, and I'm going to conquer the world just like you!' ''
