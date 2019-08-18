According to Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler is her ''constant Inspiration''.
Vanessa Hudgens hailed Austin Butler as her ''constant Inspiration'' during a gushing birthday message to her boyfriend.
The 30-year-old actress took to social media to heap praise on her handsome boyfriend, as he celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday (17.08.19).
Vanessa - who has been dating Austin since 2011 - wrote on Instagram: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love, my other half, my constant Inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything @austinbutler
''28 is going to be [three fire emojis] (sic)''
The loved-up duo started dating one year after Vanessa split from her 'High School Musical' co-star Zac Efron.
And Austin recently confessed he cannot express just how much the brunette beauty means to him.
Speaking in July, he explained: ''It's hard for me to even put into words how much that girl means to me.
''I am so inspired by her every day and just love her to my core.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently confessed she is ''grateful'' for her relationship with Zac.
The Hollywood star felt fortunate to have Zac to share the limelight with amid the success of the 'High School Musical' franchise.
She said: ''It started off really organically.
''I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time ... It was this massive phenomenon and all eyes were on me. And it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well ...
''I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals, and I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, 'Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?'
''I pride myself on being a professional, so I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do ... and we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilised me.''
