Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens has admitted she thinks it's important to ''roll with'' the punches in life.
The 29-year-old actress is known for her bohemian style, but the Hollywood star has revealed that her definition of the word extends well beyond her fashion choices.
She explained: ''Bohemian means, to me, to roll with the punches. I always say that expectation is the mother lode of all disappointment.''
Vanessa feels there's some value in setting life and career goals, but she also accepts the need to be open to whatever challenges and opportunities come her way.
The brunette beauty said that through the course of her career, she has simply learned to ''roll with'' the punches.
She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Yes, it's important to set goals and high hopes for yourself, but at the end of the day, you don't know what life is going to hand you, you've just got to roll with it. That's bohemian.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently revealed she'd love to star in a movie set in the Victorian era.
The actress - who is best known for her starring role in the 'High School Musical' films - said that in spite of what she's already achieved in the movie business, she still has many things she'd like to accomplish.
Asked whether there's a dream character she'd love to play, Vanessa confessed: ''I love, love, love fantasy films, so I want to do something in that world. I love period pieces. I'd love to do something in the Victorian era.
''I love heavy action. I'd love to be in a female-driven action film. There's a lot. I've got to do Shakespeare, at some point, because that' a staple. While I have been doing this all my life, I feel like I'm just scratching the surface.''
