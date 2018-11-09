Vanessa Hudgens regrets splashing her cash when she first found fame.

The 29-year-old actress was handed her first big pay cheque when she starred in 'High School Musical' aged just 17, and immediately started spending money on material items, which she now thinks was a bad idea.

She said: ''I think I splurged on [material items] because I didn't really know how hard you have to work to make sure that you have an income. I mean, I used to buy Louis Vuitton bags all the time, and it was kind of a mess.''

The 'Spring Breakers' actress even admitted to once having her credit card declined because she tried to spend too much at once, but rather than give up on the purchase, she simply used a different card with a higher spending limit.

She added: ''I have not had a credit card denied. Oh wait, yes, I have! Because I tried to spend more money than what's allowed. I think I was at like, Cartier, buying myself a Cartier bracelet probably, like, 10 years ago. And it was more than what my card was going to let me spend. So I just used another one 'cause it had a higher spend limit.''

Now though, Vanessa is much more money conscious, and says that whilst she does splurge on getting food delivered to her quite often, she no longer succumbs to impulse buying.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 'Money Talks' series, she said: ''The amount of money that I spend on food is ridiculous. [But now] I love telling my girlfriends when we go shopping, if they see something that they really like, 'Sleep on it and if you can't stop thinking about it, come back and get it.'''