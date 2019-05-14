Vanessa Hudgens says posing make-up free for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue 2019 ''exposed'' her in a ''real and honest way''.
The 30-year-old actress showed off her flawless, natural complexion in the magazine's annual special issue with a completely bare face, but although it was a brave thing to do the 'High School Musical' star ''loved'' the shoot because it showed her fans who she ''truly'' is, without a ''facade''.
She told PEOPLE TV: ''I love doing it, I mean I feel like nowadays everyone's exposed to a heightened version of people they're following, whether that be on Instagram, in films or TV.
''No one really wakes up looking the way that you see them, so I think it's really important for people to see who you truly are, without the facade, and it's just a nice way to connect and just feel exposed in a very honest and real way.''
And the 'Second Act' star has opened up about having a ''better grasp'' on who she is since turning 30, and admitted that although she is ''constantly learning'' about herself, she has ''no problems'' speaking her mind.
She added: ''A lot [is different about me now], in your 20s you learn so much about yourself and you go through a whole whirlwind of emotions, it's a rollercoaster being in your 20s!
''But now, at 30, I feel like I have a better grasp on who I am, and I know that I am constantly learning but I have no problems with speaking my mind, which has been the biggest enlightenment thus far of 30.''
