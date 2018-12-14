Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens has revealed she doesn't consider plastic surgery to be ''a bad thing''.
The 30-year-old actress thinks the popularity of plastic surgery is merely a reflection of the ''social landscape that we're in'', and she cannot understand why so many people consider it to be a negative trend.
She explained: ''It's not just my industry, it's in the world right now girl. That is America. That is the social landscape that we're in.
''But if you look at ancient cultures, different cultures all over the world, the ways that we make ourselves feel beautiful are different.''
Vanessa pointed out that other cultures have developed similar beauty trends.
The brunette beauty believes the public ought to consider alternative beauty trends before berating people for undergoing surgery.
She told Us Weekly: ''Some cultures put giant plates in their lip, other cultures shove bones through their noses and right now the way that America perceives beauty at times is related to plastic surgery.''
As a result, the 'Spring Breakers' star refuses to criticise people who opt to have plastic surgery, even though it's not something she's considered doing.
Vanessa said: ''I don't think it's a bad thing, [but] I don't think it's necessarily for me at this point of my life.''
The world-famous star is widely known for her health-conscious approach to life.
But Vanessa insisted her strict fitness regime isn't simply about looking good - she considers it to be important for her mental wellbeing, too.
She reflected: ''That's always been my thing. I'm like a yogi of 16 years now. So I've always been about self-reflection. I think it's so important for your mental health as well as your physical health, and it's just really important to show yourself love and compassion.''
