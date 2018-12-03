'The Princess Swap' actress Vanessa Hudgens is ''so happy'' with her man Austin Butler but she's stayed coy on possible proposal plans for her 30th birthday.
The star will celebrate the milestone on December 14, and she has stayed tight lipped when it comes to rumours her long term boyfriend could be set to pop the question to make the occasion ever more special.
Asked about a possible proposal by hit105's 'Stav, Abby and Matt Show', she said: ''I mean, like obviously everyone's place in life where they feel like that is appropriate is different.
''I'm coming up on seven years with Austin and I just know that I'm so happy and he's like such an amazing partner and I'm just like so grateful to not have to be in the dating scene.''
When it comes to hitting 30, Vanessa still feels like ''a big kid'' and her birthday plans reflect that as she revealed she wants to embrace her inner child.
She added: ''I really just want to go to Disney World because I'm a big kid. I want to do that.
'I also want to do like a 'Lord Of The Rings' themed dinner and make everyone dress like characters from 'Lord Of The Rings' and I want to be an Elvin fairy. I want to wear the long dress and the ears and hire bands to play like Elvin music.''
Her comments on Austin potentially getting on one knee come after she said last month she would like to start a family in her ''late 30s''.
She recently explained: ''I want to get married, travel, then have kids - probably in my late 30s. Everyone's clock is different. We both respect, trust and admire each other.
''It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.''
