Vanessa Hudgens has had a ''divine feminine angel'' tattooed on her side.

The 'Say OK' hitmaker stripped down to her underwear to show off her new inking in a post on photo sharing site Instagram.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Divine feminine angel ... not me .... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to ... #thirstythursday @drag_ink (sic)''

And the 31-year-old singer and actress also shared a video of the first time she saw the new tattoo, admitting her artist is a ''legend'' for such a great tattoo.

She captioned it: ''Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious. I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Vanessa previously opened up about her ''fascinating'' style evolution after sporting a number of looks throughout the years.

She said: ''I think the message is that women don't have to be one thing. We're so multifaceted; the more we embrace our duality, the stronger we are ... My style, and the evolution of it, is something that's fascinating to me. Where I was ten years ago is so different from where I am now. It was a very Bohemian time for me. I would always be in maxi dresses with feather earrings and my long hair. I just felt so feminine and flowy. Now, I love an iconic look.''

And the 30-year-old actress thinks people struggle to tell her age because of her breakout role in 'High School Musical'.

She added: ''No one ever gets my age right, I used to want to be older when I was younger. Now that I'm 30, if you tell me I look underage, I actually greatly appreciate it. Most people are acquainted with me via 'High School Musical', so I think in their eyes, I'll be forever 15. People 100% still look at me as Gabriella but it's really sweet that I get to be a part of people's childhood and take them back to a time for them when things were simpler. That's a beautiful thing. I've played so many different kinds of people, I don't think that you can put me into a box.''