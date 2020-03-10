Vanessa Hudgens loves matching the colour of her lipstick to her outfit.
The 'High School Musical' actress doesn't have a signature lip colour she sticks to because she'd rather co-ordinate her make-up with her outfit.
Asked if she has any beauty must-haves, she said: ''I mean what girl doesn't is the question. I have recently been obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks. She sent me a little care package and I have so many different coloured lipsticks, and it makes me so happy because I love matching.
''So if I'm going to wear a red top I have the perfect match red lipstick.''
And Vanessa loves a bright colour to cheer up a gloomy day.
She added: ''I'm very into colours, it's the only way to survive in the cold of winter.''
The 31-year-old actress doesn't have any ''rules'' when it comes to fashion and but she simply chooses her outfit to match her mood.
She told 7News.com.au: ''I don't do rules! My style changes so much it's kinda crazy that I just dress for how I feel in that moment because I might change again in a few hours.''
When she isn't working, Vanessa likes to relax with a glass of wine and her favourite video game.
She said: ''I'm always a sucker for a glass of red wine, and then I take that red wine, sit down and open up 'The Sims'.
''My schedule is always so crazy so it's really nice to have a game that lets me escape into my own little Sims world, which I create myself.
''I first discovered 'The Sims' really young. But my sister was even younger and she would play it all the time. I feel like I have some of my best memories sitting down with her and watching her play, and playing with her.
''I kinda forgot about it for a second then realised it's still a thing and started playing myself and have completely gotten hooked with the game and then game packs, the magic game packs - I'm like what do you mean I get to spend all day casting spells - it sounds like the best time ever.''
