Vanessa Hudgens has joined 'Second Act'.

The 28-year-old star will appear alongside Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini in the romantic comedy movie, and the 'Spring Breakers' actress will portray a young consumer goods company executive called Zoe.

Lopez confirmed the news by posting a picture of herself with Hudgens and wrote on Instagram: ''Look who else is joining me in #SecondAct...

@vanessahudgens (sic)''

The singer-and-actress will portray a woman who works in a big store and gets the opportunity to prove to a huge ad agency that her knowledge and experience is just as valuable as anyone with a college degree.

Remini will take on the role of Lopez's character's best friend and colleague.

Peter Segal will direct the motion picture from a script written by Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The writing pair will co-produce the movie alongside Lopez and Benny Medina.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project was developed specifically for Lopez - the daughter of Puerto Rican parents Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez - who recently insisted it is still a ''struggle'' for women to be offered ''meaty roles''.

The 'Shades of Blue' star - who played the role of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 'Selena' - said: ''['Selena'] was a meaty role, but it was few and far between, especially for Latinos to have a role like that.

''I think it's still challenging for women, especially being Latina. Thinking about 'Selena' 20 years ago and to have a role like that, I was very lucky. I was very fortunate. But it's still a struggle for women.

''It's pretty amazing what it's grown into. I don't take it for granted. I'm very fortunate.''