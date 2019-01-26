According to Vanessa Hudgens, having someone to ''lean on'' is imperative.
Vanessa Hudgens thinks it's imperative to have someone to ''lean on''.
The 30-year-old actress - who stars as Maureen Johnson in 'Rent: Live', a TV production of the musical 'Rent' - believes that creating a sense of ''community'' is one of the keys to tackling issues like depression.
Vanessa - who has been in a relationship with Austin Butler since 2011 - shared: ''I feel like over the past year or two, there's been so many suicides ... to be honest, that it's really disheartening and depressing to know that these people who we've looked up to, designers or artists or musicians have taken their own lives and the people around them had no idea that they were in this state of depression.
''I feel like it's so important for everyone and anyone no matter your circumstances to have a community - a group of people that you can lean on, be inspired by, bounce things off of, and the core of 'Rent' is that. It's this group of artists coming together, having each other to lean on and push through difficult times.''
Vanessa explained that the themes of 'Rent' - which was developed in the 90s - are as relevant today as they ever have been.
The brunette beauty - who stars alongside Jordan Fisher and Tinashe in 'Rent: Live' - told E! News: ''We are all in a time and age where there's a lot going on in the world and the things that are dealt with in 'Rent' are things that are still being dealt with in our current communities.
''People are still dealing with AIDs. Gentrification in new cities and rent prices going up is a real thing. There's props where we're voting on them to see what's going to happen. It's all so relevant.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...