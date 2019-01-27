'Rent: Live' star Vanessa Hudgens has confessed she ''loves being the centre of attention''.
Vanessa Hudgens ''loves being the centre of attention''.
The 30-year-old actress - who stars as Maureen Johnson in 'Rent: Live', an upcoming TV production of the Broadway musical - has revealed she can relate to her character's approach to life, admitting she relishes attention.
She said: ''It's been so much fun finding Maureen within myself because she is loud and she loves being the centre of attention, and I am a performer.
''I love having all eyes on me. She expresses herself in a way that is unique to her own, and she's an artist, and I feel like that's what I aspire to be like as well.''
The brunette beauty also admitted she loved working with Jordan Fisher on 'Rent: Live'.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa shared: ''I feel like we both have such a love for musical theatre and a love for 'Rent' even before we came to it, [and] it really just translates.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently revealed that Jennifer Lopez has become a surrogate ''mamma'' to her since they worked together on 'Second Act'.
The high-profile duo developed a strong bond while filming the romantic comedy.
Vanessa explained: ''[Jennifer] is the queen. She's the O.G. of rom-com; she starred in my favourite [films] growing up.
''When I came in to do camera tests with her, I immediately felt this insane connection.
''I felt like we got to a point where we could be in a scene, and we were talking telepathically, where she'd be trying to tell me something, and I'd just go with it. I'd be like, 'Are you trying to tell me this because I feel like you are?' And she'd say, 'Yes, baby.' I'd be like, 'Oh my God, I totally read your mind!'
''But seriously, not only was it a fun, exciting, iconic experience, but I also got to connect with someone that I admire in a real and deep way.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...