'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens has revealed she feels ''an affinity towards dads''.
The 30-year-old actress has revealed she prefers dealing with fan requests from dads rather than their female counterparts, recalling a recent incident with a mother while she was rushing to catch a flight during a press tour.
Vanessa recalled: ''She's like, 'Wait, wait! I need a picture for my daughter!' And I was like, 'Honestly, I'm about to miss my plane, I've got to go.' She's like, 'Come on! You owe me this!'
''And I was like, 'I have to go.' And she said, 'You're a b****!' Like, oh my god, I'm literally minding my own business and getting harassed by women.''
On the other hand, the 'High School Musical' star revealed she typically finds dads to be easier to deal with.
She told 'Hot Ones': ''The dads are usually so sweet.
''I have such an affinity towards dads. They're just like bashful and like, 'I don't want to embarrass anyone, but could you please...?' It's a more calm, timid approach, which is so charming to me.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently revealed she's ''so happy'' with her long-time boyfriend Austin Butler.
The high-profile couple have been dating for almost seven years, and Vanessa is certain she's found the love of her life.
She said: ''I'm coming up on seven years with Austin and I just know that I'm so happy and he's like such an amazing partner and I'm just like so grateful to not have to be in the dating scene.''
Prior to that, Vanessa admitted she would like to start a family in her ''late 30s''.
She explained: ''I want to get married, travel, then have kids - probably in my late 30s. Everyone's clock is different. We both respect, trust and admire each other.
''It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.''
