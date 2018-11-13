Vanessa Hudgens gorged on ''Hot Cheetos and beef jerky'' whilst starring in the 'High School Musical' franchise.

The 29-year-old actress might be the picture of health now, but when she shot to fame on the 2006 Disney musical movie at the age of 17, her diet was so bad it prevented her from being able to fit into the costumes she had to wear for the movie's live concert tour.

She said: ''We were getting ready to go on the second leg of our ['High School Musical' concert] tour, and it had been only two or three months, but the costume would not fit over my butt. So I had to pull it on over my head, and then it wouldn't zip up all the way, and I was like, ‛What do you mean I can't eat Hot Cheetos and rice and beef jerky every day?'

''So I had to start making changes at an early age.''

Now, the 'Second Act' star has taken on a healthy lifestyle, which consists of working out six days a week, on top of eating a pescatarian diet and going through intermittent fasting.

She added: ''If I ever get to the point that I'm not happy with my body, I'll do something about it. You will always have the power to do something. Sometimes it will take a little longer than you would like, and sometimes it may be a little more extreme. But if you honestly have a goal, you can do it. You just need to figure out the right way to get there.''

And she's particularly strict if she's ever gearing up for a role in which she has to strip off.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, the 'Spring Breakers' star said: ''When I do a scene that requires me to not have a lot of clothes on, I definitely get very strict with myself and cut sugar and carbs.''