Vanessa Hudgens had a dinner date with basketball player Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday night (21.01.20).

The former 'High School Musical' star - who split from actor Austin Butler after almost nine years of dating in late 2019 - was seen leaving the Lilia Italian restaurant with the NBA star in Brooklyn.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen laughing as they shared a bottle of red wine at the fancy eatery.

The pair are yet to comment on whether or not they are dating or simply just friends.

However, the 24-year-old Lakers player and the 31-year-old actress have exchanged flirtatious comments on social media.

The sports star recently posted alongside an Instagram picture of him on the court: ''Yeaaaa we like thatttt (sic)'', and Vanessa commented: ''Ya we doooo. (sic)''

The brunette beauty was also at the Lakers' recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and sent her support to the team and Kyle on the app.

She wrote alongside a clip of the hunk: ''Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros (sic)''

Vanessa and Austin are said to have ended their relationship because of ''distance''.

There is said to be no ''bad blood'' between the exes, as they simply called time on their romance because of their hectic schedules.

An insider said previously: ''They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.''

Vanessa and the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's breakup was first reported last week, but it is believed they called it quits late last year.

An insider said: ''Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.''

Tongues started wagging among fans last year when the 28-year-old actor was absent from Vanessa's 31st birthday celebrations on December 13.

He also appeared to skip her trip to Vals, Switzerland, and they weren't together on New Year's Eve (31.12.19) as she posed for photographs alone.