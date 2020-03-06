Vanessa Hudgens has gotten a tattoo of a naked angel on her side.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her new body art of the full-frontal ''divine feminine angel'' by Bang Bang Tattoos artist Dragon.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''Divine feminine angel not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to #thirstythursday @drag_ink (sic)''

The former 'High School Musical' star also shared a video of the moment she first got a glimpse of her new ink in the mirror, in which she made excitable groaning noises.

She captioned the clip: ''Lol this was the first time I saw it.

''I never peeked. Hilarious. I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend. (sic)''

In January, the 'Bad Boys For Life' star shared a picture of a sunflower she had inked on her skin by the same tattooist around the side of her boob.

She captioned the snap: ''And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha @drag_ink @bangbangnyc (sic)''

The sunflower piece came after the brunette beauty ended her romance with Austin Butler late last year, after nine years together.

At the start of the year, it was claimed Vanessa is ''excited about life'' and doing her best to move on, and isn't the kind of person who would ''sit around and mope''.

An insider said: ''[Vanessa has] been spending a lot of time with her mom and sister and her girlfriends. The breakup isn't easy, but she's not one to sit around and mope. She's living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.''

Vanessa's renewed sense of happiness came as sources said the romance with Austin didn't end with an argument, and instead just fizzled out.

The source explained: ''Vanessa and Austin's relationship had been slowly fading - it was one of those things where you don't even realise it's happening.''

Insiders had previously said the couple had found it difficult to be away from one another as filming commitments got in the way of their relationship.

Another source said: ''They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.''

Vanessa was recently spotted leaving the Lilia Italian restaurant with NBA star Kyle Kuzma in Brooklyn, where they were pictured laughing as they shared a bottle of red wine at the fancy eatery.

They are yet to comment on whether or not they are dating or simply just friends.

However, the 24-year-old Lakers player and Vanessa have exchanged flirtatious comments on social media.

The sports star recently posted alongside an Instagram picture of him on the court: ''Yeaaaa we like thatttt (sic)'', and Vanessa commented: ''Ya we doooo. (sic)''