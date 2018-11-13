Vanessa Hudgens says ''she wants to have children in her late thirties'' after she has finished travelling.
Vanessa Hudgens wants to have children in her ''late thirties'' after she has finished travelling the world.
The 29-year-old actress feels ''so solid'' in her relationship with 'The Shannara Chronicles' actor Austin Butler and she is starting think about marriage and having kids with her 27-year-old partner once they have got their urge to globe-trot out of there system.
Speaking in the December issue of Women's Health magazine, Vanessa said: ''We both respect, trust and admire each other. It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman.
''I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.
''I want to get married, travel, then have kids - probably in my late 30s. Everyone's clock is different.''
The former Disney star - who is starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in this month's rom-com 'Second Act' - confessed that Hollywood has helped her grow and ''find her voice''.
Vanessa added: ''In my 20s, I was still trying to find my voice. I was afraid of confrontation. The biggest thing I'm trying to implement in my life now is valuing my words and letting them be known ... It's a constant learning process, but I feel like it should be.''
The 'Spring Breakers' star has an intense fitness regime and admits she used to enjoy overindulging on her favourite treats daily but now likes feeling ''healthy'' and strong.
She said: ''I used to be the girl who ate bacon for breakfast every single morning. I love finding things that are good for you and also taste amazing. I try to get enough healthy fats, protein, and foods that give me energy.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...