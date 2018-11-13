Vanessa Hudgens wants to have children in her ''late thirties'' after she has finished travelling the world.

The 29-year-old actress feels ''so solid'' in her relationship with 'The Shannara Chronicles' actor Austin Butler and she is starting think about marriage and having kids with her 27-year-old partner once they have got their urge to globe-trot out of there system.

Speaking in the December issue of Women's Health magazine, Vanessa said: ''We both respect, trust and admire each other. It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman.

''I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.

''I want to get married, travel, then have kids - probably in my late 30s. Everyone's clock is different.''

The former Disney star - who is starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in this month's rom-com 'Second Act' - confessed that Hollywood has helped her grow and ''find her voice''.

Vanessa added: ''In my 20s, I was still trying to find my voice. I was afraid of confrontation. The biggest thing I'm trying to implement in my life now is valuing my words and letting them be known ... It's a constant learning process, but I feel like it should be.''

The 'Spring Breakers' star has an intense fitness regime and admits she used to enjoy overindulging on her favourite treats daily but now likes feeling ''healthy'' and strong.

She said: ''I used to be the girl who ate bacon for breakfast every single morning. I love finding things that are good for you and also taste amazing. I try to get enough healthy fats, protein, and foods that give me energy.''