Vanessa Hudgens has admitted she doesn't feel any pressure to marry her long-term boyfriend Austin Butler despite reports of their engagement.
The 29-year-old actress started dating the 'Shannara Chronicles' star seven years ago and despite speculation that the couple had got engaged last year, after she posted a picture with a sizable ring on her left finger, Vanessa admitted the relationship wouldn't have lasted so long if she felt any pressure.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Vanessa said: ''No, because if I felt pressure in a relationship, we wouldn't have been together for almost seven years.''
Before her long-term relationship with Austin, 26, Vanessa dated Zac Efron - who she met on the set of 'High School Musical' - for five years until 2010 and though she didn't suggest there's any bad feeling between them, she admitted they don't speak any more.
Asked on 'Access Hollywood Live' ''Do you keep up - are you singing at the country club?'', she said earlier this month: ''No, that's not a thing that happens. I completely lost contact with him.''
She also previously said she got ''mean'' while dating the 'Baywatch' star because of the attention he would constantly get from other women.
Now Vanessa is returning to 'So You Think You Can Dance' as a judge for the second time and said she understands how it feels to ''start from nowhere''.
The actress - who got her big break in Disney movie franchise - said: ''I know what it feels like to start from nowhere.
''I grew up without a lot, and had to work my way up there. At the end of the day, it did come down to my hard work and perseverance, but also someone giving me a chance.
''The fact that I get to be a person to give these guys a chance, well, my heart kinda melts.''
