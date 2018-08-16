Vanessa Hudgens has designed a capsule collection of woman's suits with Suit Studio.

The 29-year-old 'High School Musical' star is known for her boho chic Coachella outfits but she has decided to enter the fashion world with a range of smart and sophisticated clothing because she feels ''powerful, assertive and sexy'' when dons a suit.

In an interview with Bustle, she said: ''I, being a petite female, had always felt young in a crowd of women, and I remember putting on a suit, my own very personal suit that I got for myself when I was 29, like end of 28 beginning of 29, and feeling like a woman. It was effortless. I felt strong and powerful and assertive, but also sexy and I know how impactful that was on my life and I want to be able to share that with other women.''

The 'Spring Breakers' actress' line with Suit Studio will see all the pieces sold separately so buyers can find the right sizes for them, and although she was given complete freedom when creating the collection, Vanessa admits that responsibility made her nervous.

She said: ''It's kind of terrifying because I had total freedom in design and I'd never done it before. They gave me no pushback and fully executed the ideas I had, just beautifully and all the pieces are so extremely well-tailored and beautiful materials and I think really classic pieces and something that I'm really proud of.''

The 'Powerless' star has previously said that she's been inspired by style icon Bianca Jagger's blending of feminine and masculine fashion.

She said: ''I mean, I love Bianca Jagger. I just feel like I'm such a 70s baby at heart, and she's just like the epitome of the feminine mixed with the masculine. She is just the ultimate cool chick.''