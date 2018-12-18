Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed a ''magical'' Middle Earth-themed party to mark her 30th birthday.
Vanessa Hudgens had a Middle Earth-themed party to celebrate her 30th birthday.
The 'High School Musical' star threw the themed bash to mark her milestone birthday and couldn't wait to tell her fans how ''magical'' the whole night was.
Sharing a picture from the party, she wrote: ''Had the most magical birthday party. Very thankful for everyone who made it happen @briangove @chadwoodhair @chaviv_hair (sic)''
Guests sat on pillows next to a long table, which was decorated with candles, as they were served their food. There was also a medieval-looking tent, which was filled with chairs and lanterns as well as a velvet couch.
Vanessa is a huge role model for her fans and recently urged her young female supporters to embrace their ''weirdness'' as she collected the See Her surfboard at the Teen Choice Awards, in recognition of her works towards ''seeing a change'' for women and girls.
She shared: ''To all my fans out there, I just have to say thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart. You guys have been with me through thick and thin, and you guys have been such a rock for me, so thank you. Thank you so much to the Teen Choice Awards and the AMA for presenting me with this, I mean, ridiculously amazing award. You know, I'm not going to lie, when I was 25, I felt like I had it all figured out. And then I woke up at 27 and I realised I had no idea who I was, what I stood for, and what I wanted. And It was terrifying and extremely humbling. But I look back on that moment really grateful because it pushed me to look deeper and figure out what type of woman I want to become.''
