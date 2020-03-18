Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for her coronavirus comments after saying she was ''taken out of context''.

The 'High School Musical' star - who faced fierce backlash for saying deaths from the respiratory disease were ''inevitable'' - has described the criticism as ''a huge wake up call'' about the possible impact of her words.

In a statement posted to Twitter, she said: ''Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday.

''I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.

''This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time. (sic)''

Taking to the social media platform after US President Donald Trump said it may take until July for everything to get back to normal, the 31-year-old actress made her controversial comments.

She said: ''Until July sounds like a bunch of ****. I'm sorry, but like it's a virus, I get it, I respect it.

''Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die which is terrible, but inevitable? I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now.''

She later took to her Instagram Story again to backtrack while saying she was ''taken out of context''.

She argued: ''I realised today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time, it's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home an in lockdown.

''And that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine, and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don't take this situation lightly by any means - I am home. So sanitise, ya'll.''