Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up.
The 'High School Musical' star is back on the market after she and her beau decided to go their separate ways in late 2019 after almost nine years together.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.''
Tongues started wagging among fans last year when the 28-year-old actor was absent from Vanessa's 31st birthday celebrations on December 13.
He also appeared to skip her trip to Vals, Switzerland, and they weren't together on New Year's Eve (31.12.19) as she posed for photographs alone.
Their split comes just over a year after Vanessa said she was in ''no rush'' to wed.
She said at the time: ''I want to get married, travel, then have kids -- probably in my late 30s. Everyone's clock is different.''
The pair met on the set of 'High School Musical' in 2005 when Vanessa was dating her co-star Zac Efron but they didn't get together until 2011.
Just days ago, the brunette beauty said she longs for the days when she was ''young and free'' as adulthood has started to take its toll on her.
She said: She said: ''I definitely feel more anxiety now than I ever have in my entire life. You become an adult and s**t gets real.
''I have two mortgages and I'm spending way more money than I would like to spend - I think all of that bulls**t really takes a toll on your wellbeing.
''Paying your taxes - all of this adult s**t that you don't have to deal with when you're a kid, you can live young and free, then it all kind of ... goes away.''
