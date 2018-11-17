Vanessa Hudgens found using different accents for 'The Princess Switch' to be ''very confusing''.

The 29-year-old actress plays two characters - a Chicago baker and a European Duchess - in the romantic comedy movie, and Vanessa has admitted she found it to be a challenging project.

She explained: ''It was very confusing!

''There are the two characters and then they switch, so trying to figure out if I was American trying to be British, or British pretending to be American, it was definitely a confusing situation.''

The movie has already been likened to the 1998 film 'The Parent Trap', in which Lindsay Lohan played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

And Vanessa has admitted to being flattered by the comparison, revealing she's a long-time fan of the film.

She told People: ''I've seen that movie so many times.

''My sister and I used to act out the scenes from the movie. It's still such a go-to of mine. If I still love it, hopefully, this will be a classic for my fans and that they'll still watch it.''

Meanwhile, Vanessa previously revealed she'd love to star in a movie set during the Victorian era.

The actress - who is best-known for her starring role in the 'High School Musical' films - said that in spite of what she's already achieved in the movie business, she has many goals she'd still like to accomplish.

Asked whether there's a dream character she'd love to play, Vanessa confessed: ''I love, love, love fantasy films, so I want to do something in that world. I love period pieces. I'd love to do something in the Victorian era.

''I love heavy action. I'd love to be in a female-driven action film. There's a lot. I've got to do Shakespeare, at some point, because that's a staple. While I have been doing this all my life, I feel like I'm just scratching the surface.''