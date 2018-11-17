Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens has confessed she found using different accents for 'The Princess Switch' to be ''very confusing''.
Vanessa Hudgens found using different accents for 'The Princess Switch' to be ''very confusing''.
The 29-year-old actress plays two characters - a Chicago baker and a European Duchess - in the romantic comedy movie, and Vanessa has admitted she found it to be a challenging project.
She explained: ''It was very confusing!
''There are the two characters and then they switch, so trying to figure out if I was American trying to be British, or British pretending to be American, it was definitely a confusing situation.''
The movie has already been likened to the 1998 film 'The Parent Trap', in which Lindsay Lohan played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.
And Vanessa has admitted to being flattered by the comparison, revealing she's a long-time fan of the film.
She told People: ''I've seen that movie so many times.
''My sister and I used to act out the scenes from the movie. It's still such a go-to of mine. If I still love it, hopefully, this will be a classic for my fans and that they'll still watch it.''
Meanwhile, Vanessa previously revealed she'd love to star in a movie set during the Victorian era.
The actress - who is best-known for her starring role in the 'High School Musical' films - said that in spite of what she's already achieved in the movie business, she has many goals she'd still like to accomplish.
Asked whether there's a dream character she'd love to play, Vanessa confessed: ''I love, love, love fantasy films, so I want to do something in that world. I love period pieces. I'd love to do something in the Victorian era.
''I love heavy action. I'd love to be in a female-driven action film. There's a lot. I've got to do Shakespeare, at some point, because that's a staple. While I have been doing this all my life, I feel like I'm just scratching the surface.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
There are so many layers of fantasy in this eye-catching filmbut we never see any...
Zack Snyder has described his latest film Sucker Punch as Alice in Wonderland with machine...