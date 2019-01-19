Vanessa Hudgens was once called a ''b***h'' by a fan's mother after she was unable to take a photo with her.
The 30-year-old actress rose to fame when she starred as Gabriella Montez in the Disney musical movie 'High School Musical' in 2006, and although she had legions of young fans, she says it was often the parents who were more intense as they ''would do anything'' to make their children happy.
Recalling one instance with a pushy parent during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Thursday (17.01.19), Vanessa said: ''Parents will do anything for their kids, right? So I remember, one time in particular, I was running to my gate and the airport, literally running, and this woman was like, 'Oh my God, my daughter loves you!' And I was like, 'Thank you!'
''And she's like, 'I need a picture!' And I was like, 'I really can't right now, I'm trying to get to my gate.' And she's like, 'Come on! You owe this to me!' And I was like, 'I don't owe you anything.' And then she goes, 'You're a b***h!' I was like, 'I'm sorry?'''
Despite her fans' parents sometimes giving her a hard time, Vanessa often spreads messages of positivity to her young audience, and recently urged her young female fans to embrace their ''weirdness''.
Speaking after she collected an award at the Teen Choice Awards last year, she said: ''To all my fans out there, I just have to say thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart. You guys have been with me through thick and thin, and you guys have been such a rock for me, so thank you.
''Thank you so much to the Teen Choice Awards and the AMA for presenting me with this, I mean, ridiculously amazing award. You know, I'm not going to lie, when I was 25, I felt like I had it all figured out. And then I woke up at 27 and I realized I had no idea who I was, what I stood for, and what I wanted.
''And It was terrifying and extremely humbling. But I look back on that moment really grateful because it pushed me to look deeper and figure out what type of woman I want to become.
''I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness, to not be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart, you are enough, and the more that you lean into that, the brighter you will shine.
''Thank you so much and God bless.''
