Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced the UK dates of their farewell tour.

The rock icons confirmed earlier this year that, after a 40-year career, they would be embarking on their final 'Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour' - and they have now revealed the UK and Europe leg of the run..

The 'Sweet Home Alabama' stars will be joined by special guests Status Quo for their UK dates, and tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, November 9 at 9 am.

The current line up of the band includes original members Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and Gary Rossington alongside Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark 'Sparky' Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher and Peter Keys, while Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase join them on tour.

The band's story took a tragic turn in October 1977 when a plane crash took the lives of Van Zant, Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and several of their road crew.

The band took a decade-long hiatus before reuniting for a tour and live album, 'Southern by the Grace of God'.

Since then, the band has toured and recorded extensively, with their most recent release being 'Last Of A Dyin' Breed' in 2012.

Speaking about the tour earlier this year, guitarist Gary said: ''It's hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans.

''I'm certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many.''

Vocalist Johnny added: ''We've been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans.

''It's been a true honour to try and fill in my brother's footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.''