Van Morrison will support Michael Buble at British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' hitmaker is set to open for the 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer at the London landmark on July 13, where Michael will perform for the first time since December 2017.

Also performing on the same stage are iconic female pop vocal group Bananarama, indie rockers The Feeling and country music's rising duo The Shires.

Siobhan Fahey of 'Shy Boy' group Bananarama commented: ''British Summer Time Hyde Park has become such an important part of the year.

''To be included in this year's line-up alongside so many wonderful acts is just joyous.''

Michael, 42, put his music career on hold when his four-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and now the youngster is recovering the 'Home' singer is gearing up for his comeback.

The Senior Vice President of AEG Presents, James King, said: ''I am thrilled to be able to welcome Michael Bublé to the Great Oak stage next year. July 13 is going to an amazing night for his fans.''

The Head of Events, Filming and Commercial Development at The Royal Parks, Alun Mainwaring, added: ''We are very excited to welcome Michael Bublé to Hyde Park in what promises to be another unforgettable evening from a world class act. Since it began, Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park has been attracting the biggest artists on the planet and delighting sell-out crowds - which in turn has helped us to maintain this precious park.''

And though Michael's performance at the music extravaganza will be his ''only show in the UK'', it will no doubt be a show ''to remember''.

Roscoe Bowman, VP Senior Experiential Marketing and Partnerships Manager for Barclaycard, said: ''We're really excited to announce Michael Bublé as our third headliner at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018. With his charismatic stage presence and catalogue of hits, his only show in the UK next year will surely be one to remember.''

Tickets are on sale now.