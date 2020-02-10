Van Morrison has been added to the line-up for the Music For The Marsden Concert.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' hitmaker joins the incredible list of names, including Sir Tom Jones, Eric Clapton, Yusef (Cat Stevens) and Bonnie Tyler - who is set to perform hits 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Holding Out For A Hero' - set to take to the stage to perform their biggest hits at London's The O2 arena on March 3, all in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The special event, will also see Pink Floyd's Nick Mason perform 'Wish You Were Here' and 'Comfortably Numb', and Yusuf will perform 'Morning Has Broken' with prog legend Rick Wakeman.

Simply Red's Mick Hucknall, John Illsley from Dire Straits, blues star Paul Jones, Genesis star Mike Rutherford were also previously confirmed.

The fundraising event is being organised by Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker.

'Not Unusual' hitmaker Tom said: ''It's such a pleasure to be part of this amazing evening.

''I've worked with Gary Brooker before and to be asked to perform with these great musicians for such a wonderful and important charity is an honour.

''The Royal Marsden is an incredible hospital helping thousands of patients each year and I hope we can help in a small way to raise vital funds needed to continue their life saving work.''

Whilst guitar legend Eric added: ''This is a great cause and I'm honoured to be part of the efforts to raise money for The Royal Marsden.

''I've known Gary Brooker for many years so to have the chance to be back working together, along with other great artists and band mates was one I couldn't say no to.

''I am sure it'll be a fantastic evening providing much needed support for this pioneering hospital.''

Money raised from the tickets will go towards The Royal Marsden hospital's brand new, state of the art cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre, which requires £70 million to update the space with modern technology.

Tickets for the 'Music For The Marsden Concert' are on sale now from www.bookingsdirect.com/ www.ticketmaster.com / www.eventim.co.uk/www.AXS.com

