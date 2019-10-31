Sir Van Morrison helped Ronnie Scott's celebrate it's 60th anniversary by performing at a charity concert held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday (30.10.19).

The 74-year-old singer treated the audience to a selection of his extraordinary back catalogue of hits at the once in a lifetime event which was held to recognise the landmark date for the London jazz club and raise money for the Ronnie Scott's Charitable Foundation.

Van was joined on the bill by Irish vocalist Imelda May, American jazz and soul vocalist Madeline Bell and saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis among others.

'A Night At Ronnie's Scott's' attracted a host of celebrities including Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson, Welsh Soprano Katherine Jenkins, famed fashion designer Amanda Wakeley and 'Peaky Blinders' star Helen McCrory.

The concert was organised by Ronnie Scott's Managing Director Simon Cooke, and he was helped in his task to get all the performers on board by English jazz icon Georgie Fame who was one of the first names to sign up.

However, both Simon and George were left bitterly disappointed when the 76-year-old musician had to pull out due to a freak injury which occurred at his home.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Simon said: ''It's a great sadness he wasn't there, you know. When I was planning this gig, the first artist I spoke to was him. I said, 'Can you keep that date free? I'm gonna do something, can you keep that date free?' He was very much the first person I spoke to.''

Explaining how Georgie injured himself, he added: ''He fell off a ladder. He was putting a picture up. It's as simple as that, he put a picture up and fell off a ladder. He'll be back on his feet probably in the New Year.''

And fans were also robbed of getting the chance to see Georgie and Van - who worked together on Van's 1995 album 'How Long Has This Been Going On' - perform together on the famous stage.

Simon added: ''Georgie being there is what drew Van in. We asked Van to play and a message came back saying, 'What you should do is book a big venue and we'll do a gig and me and Georgie and Pee Wee and all the guys we'll all get together.' I went, 'It's funny you should say that because I've got the Albert Hall and Georgie already booked.'''