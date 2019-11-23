Van Morrison feels that he is in the most prolific songwriting period of his career.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' singer has released six albums in the past three years and admits that he has ''momentum'' at the moment.

When asked if he feels like he's on a roll, Morrison told Uncut magazine: ''I do, definitely. I mean, it's difficult to answer these kinds of questions, because one doesn't really know. It just is what it is, and it feels like there is momentum at this time.

''I don't really like to question what I do ... I don't have to, you know. It's not necessary for me to question it. It's probably just momentum.''

The 74-year-old musician also admitted that he has especially enjoyed making his last two LPs, 'The Prophet Speaks' and 'Three Chords & The Truth' with organist Joey DeFrancesco, as it helped him fall back in love with the recording process.

Morrison said: ''I think I started to enjoy it again. I did two albums with Joey, working really fast, like the way we used to work in the old days. I haven't been used to working that way since the 60s and early 70s but getting back to working that way, I got on a roll and I'm enjoying it more now.''

The Northern Irish singer also admits that not working under pressure makes the creative process more enjoyable.

He explained: ''There is a difference when you are doing it under duress. In the old days I was doing it under duress. The way things were worked out, I was doing it in between gigs, and it was very pressurised.

''Now it's not, because I manage it and produce it myself. I'm not going through a record company. I deliver the product to the record company. In the old days it was a very different thing.''