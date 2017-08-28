Sir Van Morrison is a member of a spiritualist church.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' hitmaker is an outright atheist but insists Agape International Spiritual Centre in Culver City, Los Angeles - which is endorsed by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey - is no place for religion and is much ''deeper''.

Keeping talk about the organisation, which is run by his friend Dr. Beckwith, to a minimum, Van told Uncut magazine; ''I'm a member and I am a friend of Dr Beckwith. I can't tell you much right now.

''If anyone wants to find out, I'd rather they looked it up themselves.''

Quizzed about how religious the group seems, He explained: ''No, it's not religion. It's spiritual, but it's not religion.

''It's beyond religion.''

The 71-year-old musician previously opened up about his atheism in 2015, when he said he ''wouldn't touch'' religion'' with a 10-foot pole''.

The singer/songwriter says that religion is simply a way of identifying as a faith group and that spirituality is more personal.

He said: ''I kind of separate religion now from spirituality. Spirituality is one thing, religion ... can mean anything from soup to nuts, you know? But it generally means an organisation, so I don't really like to use the word, because that's what it really means.

''It really means this church or that church ... But spirituality is different, because that's the individual.''