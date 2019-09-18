Van Morrison will release new album 'Three Chords And The Truth' next month.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' songwriter has revealed details of his upcoming record - his sixth LP in just four years - which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download from October 25.

Reflecting on the process working on the album, Morrison said: ''You're just plugging into the feeling of it, more the feeling of it... when they're playing...

''It's like reading me. So, I think there's more of that connection.''

The collection - made up of 14 new original tracks - was produced and written by Van Morrison, with the exception of his 'If We Wait for Mountains' collaboration with Don Black.

Legendary guitarist Jay Berliner also features on the record, while The Righteous Brothers' Bill Medley duets with Van Morrison on 'fame Will Eat the Soul'.

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old musician released the first song from the LP 'Dark Night of the Soul' today (18.09.19) with a series of shows set to promote the follow-up to 2018's 'The Prophet Speaks'.

Following a run in the US, Van Morrison will hit the UK with October dates in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Oxford and Nottingham, before two nights at the Dome in Brighton on December 2 and 3.

New Year's will be celebrated with three sold out shows at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast on New Year's Eve (31.12.19), New Year's Day (01.01.19) and January 2.

While 2020 also kicks off with a stint of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Van Morrison has also confirmed five nights at the London Palladium from March 20 to 25.