Valerie Harper's husband, Tony Cacciotti, insists he won't move her to a hospice facility.

Although doctors treating the 79-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show ' - have recommended that she be moved to a hospice amid her battle with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, Tony insisted he wants his wife to remain at home with him.

He wrote on Facebook: ''I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can't [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won't because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she's been here on earth.

We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.

''For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that 'it's hard letting go.' So as long as I'm able and capable, I'll be where I belong right beside her. Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support.''

Tony, 78, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Valerie's treatment amid her cancer battle but the page has since been shut down after members of the entertainment industry stepped in to help.

He told PEOPLE: ''She did so much for so many people and once they heard what was happening, they all started coming forward. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would happen like this. It's really amazing.

''I just didn't want to put her into hospice care and now we're going to be able to keep her here at home. She's hanging in there. We have good days and we have tough days.''

Valerie beat lung cancer in 2009 and was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis - when cancer cells spread into the fluid-filled membrane surrounding the brain, known as the meninges - in 2013.