Valerie Harper has died aged 80.

The 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' icon - whose stage and screen career spanned over five decades - passed away on Friday (30.08.19) after a long battle with cancer, although details surrounding her death are not immediately being released.

Her daughter Cristina confirmed the sad news which comes six years after she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

She tweeted: ''My dad [Tony Cacciotti] has asked me to pass on this message: 'My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06am, after years of fighting cancer. She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria. -Anthony.' ''

Just four years earlier, she had overcome her battle with lung cancer.

In 2014, Valerie - who won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and spin-off 'Rhoda' - revealed that although she hadn't been ''cured'', the illness hadn't spread to other parts of her body.

The following year, she started a run as Millicent Winter in a local production of 'Nice Work If You can Get It', but she was replaced from the cast after falling unconscious and being rushed to hospital.

Taking to Facebook, she explained at the time: ''I am happy to report I am not, nor have I been, in a coma. As anyone who has taken strong medication knows, it doesn't always agree with you, even with me as this experience proves.''

Just last month, her husband Anthony revealed despite doctors' advice he had decided against putting her in hospice care.

He explained: ''I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can't [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won't because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she's been here on earth.

''We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.''