Val Kilmer thinks Tom Cruise should take a break from action movies and work on comedy because he is so funny.
Val Kilmer thinks Tom Cruise should take a break from action movies.
The 59-year-old actor has had a great time working with the 'Mission: Impossible' star on the upcoming 'Top Gun' sequel, 'Maverick', but thinks his friend needs to ''re-establish himself'' in the world of comedy because they never stopped laughing on set.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It will be a great film, I promise.
''This time around had me laughing with Tom like a high schooler. He's so funny. I hope he's saved the world enough to take a decade and re-establish himself as a great comedian as he has it in him.
''And [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer is exactly the same as 30 years ago when I met him. So humble and attentive and focused and excited just to be on a set.''
As well as 'Maverick', Val is also focused on his passion project 'Mark Twain and Mary Baker Eddy' - a screenplay he has written about the legendary author and the female founder of Christian Science - and now he has a dream co-star in mind, he is hoping to start filming next year.
The actor - whose love of the writer also inspired his one-man production 'Citizen Twain' - said: ''Both characters were geniuses and both have such distinct and valuable voices; I now know who I want to play Mrs. Eddy.
''Twain and Eddy are so crucial, in my opinion, to the nation and the world's progress, that this validation of their value doesn't have as much to do with me as it does an example of that 'mirror up to nature' [that] Shakespeare reminds us is the healing power in acting. Acting saves lives.''
'Top Gun: Maverick' is set 34 years after the original hit the big screen and will focus on modern drone warfare and explore the end of the dogfighting era.
Tom and Val are back as their characters from the original, Maverick and Iceman, while Miles Teller is to play the son of Goose - Maverick's wingman who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
James Franco's collection of autobiographical short stories is adapted into a remarkably evocative film by...
April (Emma Roberts) is a shy young girl attending high school in Palo Alto, California....
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
Maverick is a reckless but extremely skilled fighter pilot whose father died after his plane...
Will Forte transfers his Saturday Night Live character to the big screen but forgets to...
A loose remake of Abel Ferrara's 1992 immorality tale, this film becomes bizarrely comical as...
Mulet sporting MacGruber has been awarded 3 Congressional medals of Honor and 7 presidential medals...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...