Val Kilmer claims he is being harassed by an artist who alleged he ripped off his work.

The 'Top Gun' actor has asked for Bale Creek Allen's lawsuit to be thrown out, insisting the man's claims he copied the gold-coloured tumbleweed sculptures he is known for are untrue.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Val ''specifically denies that he has infringed or is liable for infringement of any purported copyright held by Mr. Allen'' and argues the artist's work lacks the ''requisite originality for copyright protection''.

Even if his own piece - which he sold for $150,000 in 2016 - looked similar to those created by Bale, it's not something that can be copyrighted.

The 59-year-old star's paperwork added: ''Mr. Allen's claims are barred because of his misuse of copyright by filing unmeritorious and sham claims in the Complaint to use his purported copyright to secure an exclusive right or monopoly not granted by the copyright office, contrary to public policy, doing so with anticompetitive intent and effect and with the intent and effect of harassing Mr. Kilmer.''

Val is seeking to have the whole case thrown out immediately and wants the artist to foot the cost of his legal bills.

The artist claims he has spent years selling his gold sculptures in art galleries around Texas and New Mexico and at one point, the 'Saint' actor approached him about buying one but eventually said he couldn't afford it.

He then discovered Val had allegedly sold a rip-off for $150,000 and reached out to him to demand he stop selling it, but never received a response.

He has sued for unspecified damages and a court order prohibiting the actor from selling any art that infringed on his copyrights.

Bale had struggled to locate the actor and accused him of hiding where he lived to avoid being served legal papers, but eventually got the documents to him when Val hosted a Q&A at a play screening in San Diego.