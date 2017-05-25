Val Kilmer is ''ready'' to appear in 'Top Gun 2'.

The 57-year-old actor is keen to reprise his role as cocky fighter pilot Tom 'Iceman' Kazanski in the sequel to the 1986 classic film after Tom Cruise - who played his on-screen rival, lead character Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell - revealed earlier this week the film is in development, and reassured his former co-star that he's ''still got the moves'' for the role.

Val shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he was wearing a t-shirt featuring an illustration of his character and the slogan 'Cool As Ice' and wrote: ''Friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom - still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! (sic)''

Tom, 54, previously revealed the movie is likely to begin shooting in 2018.

Asked if rumours of a sequel were true, he said: ''It's true. You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably next year. You're the first people I've said this to. You asked me, and so I'm telling you it is going to happen.''

Rumours of a follow-up to the classic movie have been circulating since 2008, when it was reported Hollywood bosses were keen to resurrect the feature.

A source said at the time: ''The idea is Maverick is at the Top Gun school as an instructor - and this time it is he who has to deal with a cocky new female pilot.''

As of yet, it is unclear whether the plot pitched almost 10 years ago will still be going ahead for the confirmed sequel, or if bosses plan to take the movie down a different route.

The original 'Top Gun' movie was directed by the late Tony Scott - who died in 2012 - and also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt.